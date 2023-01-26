Patricia Richardson dispels claims Tim Allen flasher her in ‘Home Improvement’ clip

Tim Allen’s Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson addressed the resurfaced clip of Allen allegedly ‘flashing’ her.

The clip resurfaced by TMZ following Pamela Anderson’s memoir claim that Allen flashed her on the set of the ’90s sitcom.

The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a kilt. In response, Richardson, who played Allen’s wife, Jill, jokes, “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.” The studio audience laughs at the antics.

In response, facing Richardson and his back to the camera, Allen lifts his kilt. Richardson’s jaw drops in shock as she and Allen laugh and the audience cheers.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress refuted all the speculation. “People ask me what was under the kilt when he flashed me, he was well dressed under there,” she said. “I was just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”

According to an excerpt published by Variety, Anderson wrote in her memoir, Love, Pamela, about her experience working on Home Improvement with Allen. She played Lisa the Tool Girl on the show’s first two seasons.

“I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she wrote. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly - completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

At the time of the incident, Allen was 37 and Anderson was 23.

Allen denied the claims to ET, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”