BLACKPINK's Jisoo shares shocking revelation about her solo debut

The singer and rapper Jisoo has shared a shocking details about her upcoming solo debut album.
BLACKPINK member in an interview with Rolling Stones magazine revealed that she is not ready to make her solo debut.
When an interviewer asked: "You’re the only Blackpink member who hasn’t released a solo single. There’s buzz that you will this year. How would you approach your solo music?”
Jisoo replied: I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet. The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do – what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments.
“I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So, I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year, she explained.
Jisoo is the only member of the BLACKPINK who has not released any solo musical project. Jennie was the first to drop solo in 2018, Rose in 2021, and then Lisa in 2022.
