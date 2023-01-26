Julia Fox yells ‘sue me’ for questioning co-sleep arrangement with her son

Julia Fox has recently highlighted her decision to co-sleep alongside her son Valentino.
It all started when Fox took to TikTok to reveal that her 2-year-old son, Valentino “only wants to be in mama’s room.”
Fox, 32, also went on to say, “He, like, doesn’t even sleep in there. He sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me, I don’t care.”
The conversation arose in Fox' impromptu apartment tour where she showed off everything, from her kitchen, to the bathroom, play room, Valentino's room and even Fox's own room.
This comes just a year after Fox went viral for dating Kanye West for a few months.
