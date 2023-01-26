Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan Shetty shares more pictures from her wedding

Athiya and Rahul react to the photos

Ahan Shetty drops some more pictures from sister Athiya Shetty's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul.

He shared two pictures from the wedding that gave an idea of the brother-sister bond the two had. Both pictures looked special for Ahan as in the first picture; he could be seen taking her sister towards the mandap hand in hand. Meanwhile, the second picture showed him respectfully touching sister’s feet while she is sitting in the mandap while Rahul looks at the duo.

The caption on the photos read: “I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together.”

The newly-wed couple commented on the pictures by dropping heart emoticons. Father Suniel Shetty also dropped a heart in the comment section.



The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor tied the knot with the Indian cricketer in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 23 in Khandala. Both the families kept the wedding affair till the end. Later that day, Suniel had a media interaction with the paps stationed outside his Khandala farmhouse where he officially announced his daughter’s marriage.

Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance in front of the paparazzi the same day as married couple, reports IndiaToday.