Jeremy Renner was injured trying to save his nephew, says report

Jeremy Renner reportedly suffered injuries in the latest snowplough incident while trying to protect his nephew from harm, according to People.



A report of the accident by authorities in Nevada states that the actor got crushed by the vehicle as it began to slide and Jeremy tried to save a family member from being run over by a snowplough.

The report read, "Once he was off the PistenBully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew). He feared the PistenBully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully."

The report further added, "The actor then re-entered the cab of the snowplough by climbing onto its moving track, which resulted in him being pulled under the left side track."

Jeremy got into an accident on New Year's Day when a piece of ploughing equipment ran over his leg while he was clearing out the snow after a snowstorm.

The actor had extensive injuries and lost a lot of blood but luckily his doctor neighbour put a tourniquet on Jeremy's leg until paramedics arrived to airlift him to the hospital.



