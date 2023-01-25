King Charles coronation plans spark new debate on his abdication

Britain’s King Charles coronation plans have sparked new debate on social media with fans saying “He has to step down.”
The coronation weekend for King Charles will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions, Buckingham Palace announced last week.
As the palace shared details of the coronation weekend, it sparked new debate.
One fan said, “He has to step down!!!! You cannot be King and have been DIVORCED!!!! THE MONARCHY MUST STAY CLEAN BLOODLINE. That is why King Edward stepped down! CHURCH AND PARLIMENT LAWS SINCE 1500! THAT IS WHY CHARLES WILL STEP ASIDE! THE QUEEN , ANNE, CHARLES, ANDREW AND WILLIAM AND HARRY ALL KNOW THIS.”
Meanwhile, according to reports King Charles, who will be officially crowned on May 6, is still entitled to kingship because Queen Elizabeth II had allowed him to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who is also a divorcee.
Based on the 1772 Royal Marriages Act, members of the royal family need the permission of the sovereign to marry. So if Queen Elizabeth had allowed Charles to marry Camilla despite their history, there is no reason that he cannot be king.
Song 'Sab Farzi' is composed by Sachin-Jigar
Royal fans could be reminded of the then-Prince Charles’ notorious history with Spice Girls’ Geri Halliwell
Adult Swim cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator and voice artist Justin Roiland after his arrest over domestic...
Neil Patrick Harris played Barney Stinson during all nine seasons of the original series, ‘How I Met Your Mother’
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey performance received critical acclaim
Tom Brady got divorced from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in the midst of his 23rd NFL season