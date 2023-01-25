King Charles coronation plans spark new debate on his abdication

Britain’s King Charles coronation plans have sparked new debate on social media with fans saying “He has to step down.”



The coronation weekend for King Charles will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions, Buckingham Palace announced last week.

As the palace shared details of the coronation weekend, it sparked new debate.

One fan said, “He has to step down!!!! You cannot be King and have been DIVORCED!!!! THE MONARCHY MUST STAY CLEAN BLOODLINE. That is why King Edward stepped down! CHURCH AND PARLIMENT LAWS SINCE 1500! THAT IS WHY CHARLES WILL STEP ASIDE! THE QUEEN , ANNE, CHARLES, ANDREW AND WILLIAM AND HARRY ALL KNOW THIS.”

Meanwhile, according to reports King Charles, who will be officially crowned on May 6, is still entitled to kingship because Queen Elizabeth II had allowed him to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, who is also a divorcee.

Based on the 1772 Royal Marriages Act, members of the royal family need the permission of the sovereign to marry. So if Queen Elizabeth had allowed Charles to marry Camilla despite their history, there is no reason that he cannot be king.