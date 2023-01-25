Panic! at the disco ends: Brendon Urie expecting first child with wife Sarah

Panic! at the Disco, the emo-pop band that began in 2004, is ending its run after seven albums and nearly two decades.

The band’s frontman and the last remaining original member, made the announcement on Instagram, Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, dubbing it ‘a hell of a journey.’

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” he wrote. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

The versatile vocalist then announced that he and his wife Sarah Urie are expecting a baby.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

He continued, “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Urie went on to thank his fans over the years and even the ones who have discovered their music. “Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you.”



Urie concluded the post with his upcoming European tour, “I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.”

While fans shared their disappointment for the end of the group, they also shared their elation for Urie's next chapter as a father.

Urie — who also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots in 2017 — married Sarah in 2013, four years after the pair first started dating. Their upcoming arrival is the first baby for both.