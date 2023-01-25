Kate Middleton issued grave warning: ‘2023 is year of strife’

file footage

Kate Middleton may be in for some serious hardships in 2023, with a celeb astrologer predicting that the Princess of Wales could be ‘overwhelmed’ with responsibilities in what is touted to be a year of ‘strife’.



Renowned astrologer Inbaal Honigman pulled tarot cards for several royal family members for the new year and told FairBettingSites that Kate may ‘suffer in silence’ in 2023.

“For this coming year, Catherine receives the tarot card called the 5 of Wands, also known as Lord of Strife," Honigman said.

The astrologer added: “This means that the year won’t be an easy one for the busy mom. She’ll be feeling a little overwhelmed, and although she won’t publicize her struggles, she’ll be requiring extra help around the home and her family.”

Honigman further said: “Wands are cards that are assigned to the fire element, which means that the future Queen will find inner strength every time things feel a bit too much.”

“She’ll miss out on a few royal engagements due to physical overwhelm. There could be renovations at her house."

Despite May being the month of King Charles’ coronation, Honigman shared that it could end up being the ‘most difficult month’ for Kate.

“As a Capricorn that doesn’t like to show vulnerability, the princess dislikes asking for help, but it is advisable that she does,” she explained.

Honigman concluded: “This card is connected with the planet Saturn, which controls karma and patience, and the sign Leo, which is a sign of pride—this shows that Catherine will display humility during the coronation, which will win her a multitude of new fans.”