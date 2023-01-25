Prince Andrew 'isolated' as he plans HRH ttitle back

Prince Andrew is seeking a way to get his HRH title.
The Duke of York, reportedly trying to reopen his sexual assault scandal civil lawsuit, will be isolated.
Sources close to Queen Elizabeth II's second son tell Independent.co.uk: “There are fears he’s making judgements in isolation and only speaking to his lawyer.
“He’s seeing nobody, there’s a real element of isolation there, it feels like he’s becoming a recluse.”
“He is desperate for rehabilitation but does not understand the humility and penance he needs to show following the case.
“He’s stuck inside this bubble of wanting to have a role in the royal family when he doesn’t have one any more," they noted.
