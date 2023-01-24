After Kiwis win, Pakistan knock out of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup

Pakistan were restricted to 75 runs in 20 overs — PCB

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 103 runs and knocked it out of International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's U19 T20 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

New Zealand batted first and posted a decent 178 runs on the scoreboard before limiting Pakistan to 75 runs in 20 overs.

Pakistan's openers, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima, were sent back to pavilion for a duck by Anna Browning and Tash Codyre. Shawaal fell prey to Browning on the first ball of the innings.

Meanwhile, Warda Yousaf (5), Syeda Aroob Shah (9), and Laiba Nasir (4) couldn't reach double figures as their wickets fell quickly.

Aliza Khan (11) and Areesha Noor (24) stood at the crease for a relatively longer period but the Kiwi bowlers didn't give them the chance to score runs freely.

For the young White Ferns, Codyre secured two wickets, while Browning and Wakelin bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a target of 178 runs on the scoreboard.

Opening duo Anna Browning and Emma McLeod built a strong foundation as they smashed 31 and 32 runs, respectively.

Georgia Plimmer was the star performer for the Kiwis as she smacked a sensational 53 runs off 38 balls, laced with five boundaries.

However, the middle order failed to add to the top-orders score, otherwise, the total could've been much higher.

For Pakistan, Anosha Nasir claimed three wickets, Mahnoor Aftab took two wickets, while Rida Aslam and Syeda Aroob Shah took a scalp each.