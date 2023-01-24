Khloé Kardashian pens emotional tribute to Tristan Thompson’s late mother: ‘see you again’

Khloé Kardashian has recently paid tribute to ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s mother Andrea Brooks days after her death earlier in January.



On Tuesday, the reality star took to Instagram and posted a series of photos as well as a video which captured moments and memories of her and late Andrea.

Following Andrea’s passing, Khloé finally got the courage to open up about going through “toughest time” and how she found it “incredibly difficult” to say “goodbye” to Andrea.

“I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult,” wrote the 38-year-old in the caption.

The socialite continued, “I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours.”

“I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day,” reflected Khloé.

The media personality stated, “I know you are with our Lord and Saviour. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss.”



Speaking of Andrea’s sons and Tristan’s brothers, Daniel, Deshawn and Amari, she commented, “At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy.”

“Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side,” she added.