Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez, ex Jennifer Garner come together for daughter's musical event

File Footage

Ben Affleck’s wife Jenner Lopez and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner came together for the former lovers’ daughter’s musical recital.



The Argo star was seen with his newly blended family along with Garner for his girl Seraphina’s musical event held at a performance hall in Santa Monica, California.

It seems like the J.Lo and Garner are developing a strong bond despite some insiders previously claiming that the duo does not get along well.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the ladies could be seen coming for the event separately as Lopez was accompanied with her child Emme.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Garner arrived at the venue with her and Affleck’s children, daughter Violet and son Samuel, with their other daughter Seraphina was already inside the hall.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

As for Affleck, he was seen making his way through crowd with Emme donning charcoal jacket with a black untucked shirt, black jeans and dark leather boots.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The Marry Me star looked effortlessly chic in short green tweed jacket which she paired with a pale green ribbed turtleneck sweater and casual blue jeans.

Garner opted for a more casual look for the ceremony as she wore a puffy navy blue down coat with a ribbed collar while sporting a toasty gray ribbed sweater.

This comes after an insider told Radar Online that Garner wants her kids to have a healthy bond with their new stepmother.

"There is nothing more important to her than her kids' happiness so the fact that they feel welcomed and at ease and have bonded with J. Lo and her kids is just the best thing she could ask for," the insider said.