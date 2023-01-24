King Charles told supporting Prince Andrew is big mistake

King Charles is warned of consequences as he keeps mum over Prince Andrew's latest decision.

The Duke of York, who has decided to reopen his sex abuse civil lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre, is doomed to create trouble for the Royal Family.

Daniela Elser writes for news.com.au: “King Charles would seem to be OK with his brother reopening this hornet’s nest, which is without a doubt, the most serious crisis that has hit the Royal Family in decades.

“However, it is the Charles part in all this that is most surprising and dare I say it, bloody stupid. The King has made a number of surprisingly benevolent gestures towards his brother.

“[He] is understood to be considering permitting him to use his HRH title on correspondence, which would prove a huge boost to the Duke; restoring status and credibility.

“Not only that, the two men have 'held talks' in recent weeks and Charles has given the green light to Andrew to 'pursue some business interests, which would serve the dual purpose of keeping him occupied and allowing him to make some money'.

“So, just to sum up - all the signs [are] pointing to not only Andrew getting set to stage a real comeback push but that Charles is showing a truly shocking degree of leniency towards the nearly universally despised Duke.

“What is clear as a bright Balmoral day is that all of this spells nothing but disaster in 48-point font for Charles," she noted.