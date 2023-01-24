Lisa Marie Presley's friend Sarah Ferguson believes Lisa died of a broken heart

Lisa Marie Presley's friend Sarah Ferguson remarked during Lisa's memorial that Lisa might have passed away from a broken heart and that she is now with her son Benjamin Keough, according to Fox News.



Sarah said, "I stand here with great honour because we called each other ‘sissy.’ Sissy, this is for you with affection. I think she’s with Ben now."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on January 12 at the age of 54, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency

Priscilla shared a statement on the death of her daughter, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."