Prince Harry’s memoir has ‘dire consequences for Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry warned his memoir could impede his wife Meghan Markle’s political consequences.



This warning has been issued by brand expert Nick Ede during his interview with the MailOnline.

Mr Ede claimed, “The revelations from the new book Spare will have a direct effect on Meghan's lofty ambitions of running for office.”

“With her husband's candid admissions of drug use, lurid tales of his loss of virginity and more importantly his admission to killing 25 people when on active duty, these could potentially have dire consequences on her and her ambitions.”

“We know that when someone has political ambitions that they are constantly under the microscope not only from the media but also political opponents.”