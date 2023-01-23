Robert Pattinson turns heads at Paris Fashion Week with unique style choices

Robert Pattinson has just shocked all of social media with his unique styling choice for Paris Fashion Week.

For those unversed, the iconic moment was papped at Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024.

The blue pleated skirt was complimented by a brown plush jacket, with a layered turtleneck underneath.

The entire ensemble was also tied together with a pair of black knee-high boots and black socks.

The event included guests ranging from Karlie Kloss, Naomi Campbell, Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne and more.

Pattinson’s relationship with the fashion house spans over a decade, and the event was hosted to relaunch Dior Homme Sport.

