Princess Diana left final present for Prince Harry on 13th birthday

Princess Diana left behind a heartwarming gift for Prince Harry before her death.

The former Princess of Wales bought an Xbox for her son which Harry received on his first birthday after her death.

Recalling how his aunt handed over the present to him in memoir ‘Spare’, Harry writes: “Make a wish, Harry! You want a wish? All right, I wish my mother was— Then, out of nowhere— Aunt Sarah? Holding a box. Open it, Harry.

“I tore at the wrapping paper, the ribbon. I peered inside. What…? Mummy bought it for you. Shortly before… You mean in Paris? Yes. Paris. It was an Xbox. I was pleased. I loved video games. That’s the story, anyway. It’s appeared in many accounts of my life, as gospel, and I have no idea if it’s true,” he concluded.

Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997. She left behind two sons- heir to the British throne, Prince William, and youngest son Harry.