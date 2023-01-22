Travis Barker unveils his new ink as he tattooed Kourtney Kardashian's eyes

Travis Barker unveils his new ink as he tattooes Kourtney Kardashian's eyes

Travis Barker never fails to brag about his love for Kourtney Kardashian after he tattooed wife’s eyes.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse into his new addition to his tattoo collection.

The 47-year-old posted a mirror selfie over the weekend to reveal that he got his wife's eyes’ tattooed across his right thigh.

The photo comes after a body language expert Patti Wood told The Sun that Kourtney and Travis like to show off their relationship and PDA.

“But while they’re both exhibitionists, there’s also a common thread in their poses, with some looking bizarre.”

The expert said that the drummer seems to be in the “dominant position” while The Kardashians star is “always happily playing along with it."