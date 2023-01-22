Ryan Reynolds supports ‘friend, role model’ Michael J. Fox on documentary ‘Still’

Ryan Reynolds lent support to his friend Michael J. Fox on his upcoming documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.
The Deadpool actor took to his Instagram Story on January 21, 2023, to send Fox a shout-out for Still. He captioned a picture of Fox, which appeared to be a screengrab from the documentary and wrote a caption alongside it.
The actor wrote, “I lost my dad to Parkinson’s, so besides @realmikejfox being a friend, role model, generational talent and Canadian, I can’t wait to see ‘Still’ on @appletvplus. It’ll soon reside on the MJF anthology DVD shelf in my heart.”
He concluded the post by lauding Fox’s 1996 film, “Btw, The Frighteners is criminally underrated.”
Reynolds lost his father on October 25, 2015, after living with Parkinson’s disease for over 20 years.
Back in 2008, Reynolds got involved with The Michael J. Fox Foundation when he ran the New York City Marathon for Team Fox. Running in honour of his father, Reynolds completed the marathon in under four hours and raised over $100,000 for Parkinson research.
In 2009, the actor joined the Board of The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2009. He has garnered praise not only for his numerous leading roles, but for his charitable work with the Foundation, via the foundation’s official website.
