Tori Spelling shares an updte about her daughter Stella

After Stella Spelling, 14, experienced a hemiplegic migraine last week, Tori Spelling provided an update on her condition. According to Fox News, Tori revealed that the adolescent is not doing well because she has already visited the ER twice.



Tori said, "She went to the ER now twice. Everyone knows she went once last week, and then you know she went a couple days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine."

She further added about her daughter's condition, "One side of you goes numb. It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be. Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth—so it looked like she had had a stroke. She's still dizzy. She's nauseous. The migraine broke. They broke it each time she went to the ER."

Tori Spelling is mother to daughter Hattie, 11, and sons Liam, 15, Beau, 5 and Finn, 10.