Kanye West related mails floods LAPD inbox over two years

Kanye West and his dream project Donda school dominated The Los Angeles Police Department inbox to the extent in the past two years that they reached above the limit of their computers could search.

According to Insider, the LAPD records analyst said, "Between January 1, 2022, and November 4, 2022, there were 19,155 emails that mentioned Kanye West or Donda Academy in the in-and-outboxes of LAPD employees."

There were so many emails, in fact, that the files were too large for the police record system to search and export without narrowing them down," the analyst added.

The LAPD asked Insider to sort down the request to help them export and search for records.

"The query resulted in a file(s) that exceeds the maximum gigabyte that our system would allow to export; therefore, we are unable to search for and identify emails responsive to your request," the analyst said in an email to Insider.

The outlet asked for all emails included phrases Donda Academy or Kanye West.

The emails likely include person-to-person correspondence about the artist as well as include alerts that some employees may have set up to notify them about news events or posts online, the analyst said.

West recently under fire for several hateful remarks against Jews, leading many brands to disassociated with him.

Meanwhile, Ye's private Christian school, The Donda Academy, also in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Previous in October, the then-administrator Tamar Andrews resignation followed with an email to the parents from the school that it was abruptly closed.

However, some days later, Insider spotted activity at the school's secret location on Novemeber 2, with students and staff wearing the school's signature black uniform.