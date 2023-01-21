Finn Wolfhard thinks 'it would be ridiculous' if 'Stranger Things' gets another season

File footage

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard doesn’t think the acclaimed Netflix series should run for any longer than five seasons.

Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler in the hit horror/sci-fi show, said that he is not ready for the show to be over, however, he admitted that ‘it would be ridiculous’ if it went on past the fifth season.

"Not ready but I'm just really excited to start working on it [season five] because after I finished watching season four, I just was like, "Damn, let's just go back and film now," he said in an interview with Uproxx.

Finn continued, “I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of I want to be done with it. It's just like I want to know what happens. I'm definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it's the next kind of chapter of everyone's life that needs to happen.”

As per the reports, writing has begun on Stranger Things 5, which is set to begin filming sometime this year.

Finn further said, “To me, if Stranger Things went on any longer than five, I would say it would be ridiculous. I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn't even know if we'd do two. So, we're happy that people still are around and want to watch it. But yeah, I'm excited.”

“Four was huge in scale, but I think I'd like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of season one, and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that's pretty satisfying for fans."

Stranger Things four seasons are available to stream on Netflix.