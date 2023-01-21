‘Rust’ filming to continue on new location despite Alec Baldwin criminal charges

After Alec Baldwin was to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over tragic Rust shooting which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it has now been reported that the production of the film will continue.

An insider told The New York Times that new locations in California are being considered in order to resume the production of the unfortunate film with safety measures in place and ban on on live ammunition and working weapons.

The It’s Complicated star and the director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the incident, have agreed to stay on board even after the actor and film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were slapped with criminal charges.

On Thursday, the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office announced Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would face criminal charges in Hutchins’ death.

Following the announcement, Baldwin’s lawyer Luke Nikas said the charges "distort Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice".

"Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun - or anywhere on the movie set," Nikas told the outlet. "He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

"We will fight these charges, and we will win,” the lawyer added.