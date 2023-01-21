Britney Spears changes her name to ‘River Red,’ leaves fans concerned

Britney Spears has changed her name to River Red and left her fans concerned over it.

The Toxic crooner, 41, who recently shared a video of herself getting a new tattoo, took to Instagram on Thursday and announced the news while sharing a photo of Mars.

Spears told her 41.6million followers, "A bright one … easy does it !!! Thank you, childhood friend, I found my ball … don’t underestimate the power of purity!!!

"I see right through it all … it has liquid and is wet … it’s playful and has mass !!! I changed my name to River Red !!! Yet the fire is where it illuminates … to stare at it and jump right in with no fear at all !!!! Now I have to find my FORK !!!"

Spears fans rushed to the comments section to share their concerns for the pop star. “River red ?? Britney honey what's going on," one fan asked. "So cryptic," another commented.

The Criminal singer also shared several clips of herself wearing a bright red crop top with the CocaCola logo emblazoned across it and a matching mini skirt.

Spears also took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and shut down rumours that her new tattoo was for her ex Justin Timberlake.

She wrote, "Just to clarify... my tattoo had nothing to do with an ex in the past !!!