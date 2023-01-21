Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invitation

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will not accept the invitation for King Charles coronation, a royal historian believes.



Hugo Vickers said Prince Harry will snub the invitation and will not accept it unless certain conditions are met that include an apology he seeks from the royal family.

The historian told Page Six, per IBT, "Harry has made it clear that he has certain conditions before he will accept any invitation. It is always possible to reconcile if both parties are willing to do so ... but I don't think the Harry side will budge."

However, he predicts that Prince Harry will ruin King Charles coronation if the Duke attends.

According to reports, King Charles will invite Harry and his family to the coronation.

Royal expert Gareth Russell believes he is certain that King Charles will invite Harry and Meghan because they are still family after all.

He said, "We do know King Charles III has kept the invitation to the coronation open."