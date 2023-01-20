Trevor Noah jokes ‘daily show grind’ is like ‘wedding planning’ with ‘no honeymoon’

Trevor Noah has recently reflected on his exit from the Daily Show last month on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the latest episode of the Stephen’s show, Trevor confessed that he ‘s enjoying this break from the daily “grind”.

“I remember there was one Met Gala after party I was at,” recalled the 38-year-old.

The former Daily Show host continued, “You're at this event, it's amazing, everyone's having a good time, you know there's people dancing, there's Rihanna, there's Harry Styles, and I'm in a corner like, ‘Is the filibuster tomorrow? What's happening tomorrow?’ ... so, now I decide when to consume news.”

Trevor revealed that the things he misses most about the show are “the people, the culture and the vibe — but that's about it.”

“Making a daily television show, in many ways, is like planning a wedding,” quipped Trevor.

He explained, “So, you're thinking who are the guests? What are you gonna wear? What's gonna happen? Who's gonna be making a toast? what will the speeches be about? What's everybody eating? Who's sitting where? How's it all going? And then the wedding happens, and then you go, ‘Alright, we're doing another wedding tomorrow’.”

Trevor added, “There's no honeymoon,”

“So, I do miss the discipline, I do miss the joy that came from cracking that nut every single day, but I don't miss the grind,” he remarked.

In the end, Trevor also joked, “I miss thinking about things more as well, now. So now something happens and I enjoy the fact I just get to sit and be like, ‘Huh, I don't have an opinion yet’.”