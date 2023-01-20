Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel on working with ‘riot’ Jennifer Coolidge in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

File footage

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel shared fun experience of working with Jennifer Coolidge on their latest film Shotgun Wedding.

Lopez, 53, and Duhamel, 50, who appeared on Lorraine on Friday, admitted that the White Lotus star, 61, was quite unpredictable and spontaneous on the set.

The Marry Me star, speaking about working with the Golden Globe winner, said, “she’s a riot.” Coolidge plays J.Lo's future mother-in-law in the rom-com, which premiered in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Duhamel also added, “That woman she does things on camera that feel very awkward and you're like "is that a take?" you can't tell if it's a blooper or a real take.”

He also joked that Coolidge plays his mother in the film, which “makes no sense” as she’s 11 years older than him.

“She’s one of my favorites for a very long time. We had a blast working together,” he said, adding, “she’s very much an observer, she sits back and she’s dirty, she’s filthy and she’s hilarious. And you never know what she’s going to do on camera, by the way.”

Shotgun Wedding is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 27.



