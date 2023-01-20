Piers Morgan blames Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid ‘Rust’ shooting case

File footage

Piers Morgan slammed Alec Baldwin after he has been hit with charges of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

On Thursday, it was announced that Baldwin, 64, was to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally discharged the gun which killed the cinematographer, 42, and injured the Rust director Joel Souza.

The British talk show host, on Thursday night’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, discussed the charges, saying, “There was no doubt that it was an accident but Halyna Hutchins died, leaving behind a grief-stricken husband and a young child and the person holding the gun that fired a bullet and killed her was Alec Baldwin.”

“It was him who did that, who fired a bullet into his co-worker’s body and snuffed out her life. Nobody else’s hands were anywhere near the gun,” added the host, 57, who appeared to welcome the charges brought against Baldwin.

Morgan continued: “Since that tragic day, Baldwin has been the epitome of Hollywood arrogance.”

The host accused Baldwin of “embarking on a woeful, self-pitying PR tour, that felt cynically designed to make people feel he was just as much a victim as the woman he killed”.

Morgan went on to air footage from a December 2021 interview that Baldwin gave to ABC News, during which the actor says that he does not feel guilt over the incident.

Commenting on the clip, Morgan stated: “No guilt at all, even though he was literally holding the gun that fired the bullet that killed this woman. Not a shred of personal responsibility, accountability or guilt.”

He concluded: “Alec Baldwin has done a lot of talking, a lot of self-protective talking, a lot of spinning, a lot of denial of any accountability or responsibility.”

The husband of Hutchins has called the charges a “comfort to the family”.