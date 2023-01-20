Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look ethereal at Anant Ambani, Radhika's engagement bash

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make a stylish entry at the engagement bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
The two made a powerful appearance at the engagement bash. The couple has been spotted together at an event together after a long time as the two were jam-packed with their busy schedules. But this time, both of them managed to take time out and give fans a treat with their stylish appearance at the event.
The engagement bash also included other stars including; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and many more.
Deepika and Ranveer are considered to be the most powerful and energetic couple of the B-town. Their stylish entry lit up the venue. The duo appeared all dressed up in typical traditional clothes.
The Pathaan actress wore a heavy bright red coloured saari that too perfectly draped along with heavy jewellery and a neat hair bun. Meanwhile, the Gully Boy actor wore a black kurta pajama with black shimmery coat.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited film Pathaan whereas Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar, reports IndiaToday.
