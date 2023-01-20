Prince Andrew wants 'HRH' titles back now that trump card' Queen is gone

Prince Andrew wants to have his HRH titles back, says insider.
Ephraim Hardcastle in his column for the Daily Mail wrote: "[Andrew] is said to be perplexed as to why he cannot again use the HRH title especially as he maintains that he has done nothing wrong.
"His trump card with mother was invariably: 'Innocent until proven guilty.'".
They tell the newspaper: "It is more likely that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters – should he get the King's consent."
"His trump card with mother was invariably: 'Innocent until proven guilty.'".
He added: "A source says Charles is resisting stirring up trouble by formally announcing any change in Andrew's status. 'It is more likely,' whispers my mole, 'that he will just start using it again in a low-key way to test the waters – should he get the King's consent.'"
Priyanka Chopra gives a firm reply to critics: 'You don't know what I've been through'
'Breaking Bad' alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul attend the NBA game between Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets
Robert Pattinson isn't too happy with his deep fakes on social media
Kevin Costner shares a note on aging, as he turns 68
Kate Middleton, Prince William and even Queen Consort Camilla are now more popular in the US than Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck clicked pictures with 'Shotgun Wedding' cast at the premiere event