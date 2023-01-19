Netflix seeks a flight attendant, offers up to $385K

Netflix is set to pay large sums, as much as $385,00 a year, on hiring a flight attendant for one of its private jets.
According to BBC, the streaming giant is looking for candidates with "independent judgement, discretion and outstanding customer service skills".
They should also be able to "operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation."
Previously, Netflix axed hundreds of jobs after subscriber numbers dipped.
"The overall market range for this role is typical $60,000 - $385,000. This market range is based on total compensation (vs only base salary), which is in line with our compensation philosophy," Netflix said.
The company also added it determines an employee's salary by factoring conditions, including "compensation factors" such as their background, experience and skills.
The job location is situated in San Jose, California, which requires travel in and beyond the US.
"The Netflix Aviation department provides exceptional, safe, confidential air transportation," it said.
The advert said that the team "helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world."
Meanhwhile, the average salary for flight attendants in the States is mere over $62,000 per year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.
