Celebrities contracts COVID-19 after Golden Globes 2023

Several celebrities have contracted coronavirus after appearing at the Golden Globes this year.

According to BBC, many stars, including Collin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Pfeiffer, announced they had tested positive for Covid-19 days after the awards ceremony.

The recently aired award show Critics Choice Awards put the condition of Covid-19 tests for entry.

Some celebrities took to social media to express their unavailability at the ceremony due to the virus.

"I'm so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today," Pfeiffer wrote in an Instagram post. "Yep, Covid."





The Scarface star was set to give actor Jeff Bridges a Lifetime Achievement award, which was presented the award by John Goodman instead.

Curtis also chimed in to express her grievances saying, "Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms."





Moreover, a THR report revealed that coronavirus safety precautions, including testing, vaccination and mask requirements, have been inconsistent this awards season.

Public health experts were not surprised by the recent woes encountered by Hollywood's award-show elite.

"This is not unexpected," Dr John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children's Hospital, told ABC.

"You have indoor gatherings during a time when a lot of virus is circulating, whether it's cold or flu, and proximity without masking... you're going to have active transmission of viruses."