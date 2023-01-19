Ireland Baldwin makes honest confessions about pregnancy struggles: Read

Ireland Baldwin has recently opened up about her difficult journey to motherhood on social media.



On Wednesday, Alec Baldwin’s daughter took to Instagram and explained about the hardships she’s been experiencing in pregnancy so far.

“I'm sharing my most inner feelings with the hope that someone will read this and feel less alone,” began the 27-year-old.

Ireland, who’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend André Allen Anjos, continued, “Pregnancy is hard...It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that. I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body.”

Ireland mentioned that she “deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis while the pregnancy has added fuel to the fire”.

“I've struggled to adapt to these changes. Bodily sensations. Pains and aches. I know everyone has a different experience, and mine is easy compared to most, but it's a struggle,” wrote Ireland.

Besides physical pain, Ireland shared that pregnancy has also taken a toll on her mental health, calling it “mental warfare”.



“My brain and thoughts are going to war every single day. Mental warfare,” she remarked.

Ireland also mentioned, “It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with.”

She commented, “It's even harder watching some of your friends fade away or not know how to relate to you anymore.”

Interestingly, Ireland praised her boyfriend and stated, “He's everything to me.”

Nevertheless, Ireland pointed out that she’s “excited” to be a “mom”.

She asserted, “My career isn't going anywhere and the friends that mattered most will be there and you'll have more room for new friendships.”

“All of this is still worth it but it's ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be,” she added.

Ireland concluded, “You are not alone.”