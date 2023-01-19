Joe Jonas recounts the time he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recently recalled how he was “anxious” to ask then-girlfriend Sophie Turner’s father for her hand in marriage.
Joe, who appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas, shared his proposal story on the show.
“I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her,” said the 33-year-old.
Reflecting on what he said to Sophie’s dad Andrew Turner, Joe continued, “It just all mumbles up and then ... you throw it out there and you hope that the response is good.”
“Luckily it went well,” he remarked.
Besides Joe, Nick and Kevin also recounted their interesting proposal stories to their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle respectively.
Joe and Sophie got engaged in October 2017 and in May 2019, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.
However, a month later, the pair officially exchanged their vows in France.
Athiya and KL Rahul first met in 2019 through a common friend
Rihanna is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans at her Super Bowl Halftime show, source
Shah Rukh also praises John Abraham's character in 'Pathaan'
Dolly Parton added that she and Billy Ray Cyrus are still close and he and Miley are 'family'
Kim Kardashian reveals the real reason behind transforming into a ‘British chav’ in her latest Tik Tok
Sarah Michelle Gellar likely to remain silent over toxic environment of Buffy the Vampire Slayer set