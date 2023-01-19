Joe Jonas recounts the time he asked Sophie Turner’s dad for her hand in marriage

Joe Jonas recently recalled how he was “anxious” to ask then-girlfriend Sophie Turner’s father for her hand in marriage.



Joe, who appeared on On Air With Ryan Seacrest alongside Nick and Kevin Jonas, shared his proposal story on the show.

“I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her,” said the 33-year-old.

Reflecting on what he said to Sophie’s dad Andrew Turner, Joe continued, “It just all mumbles up and then ... you throw it out there and you hope that the response is good.”

“Luckily it went well,” he remarked.

Besides Joe, Nick and Kevin also recounted their interesting proposal stories to their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle respectively.

Joe and Sophie got engaged in October 2017 and in May 2019, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas.

However, a month later, the pair officially exchanged their vows in France.