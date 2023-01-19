Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 new image shows off Nicola Coughlan as new diamond

Netflix Bridgerton’s upcoming season 3 is to focus on the love story of Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington.

Following up with Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, Coughlan now shines as the new diamond of the season in a newly-released on-set photo from the third season, as per E! News.

Coughlan was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).

It was reported earlier that the Netflix show, which is based on Julia Quinn’s series of novels, will deviate from its source material in season 3. However, the upcoming season of the Netflix series will be unique in that its focus will be on two characters who have been around since season 1, and are no strangers to each other.

In the third book, the plot focuses on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story but instead, the third season will revolve around Coughlan’s character Penelope and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which is based off the fourth book in the series, called Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Moreover, it was also reported earlier by DailyMail that the filming for this season maybe running behind schedule as showrunner Shonda Rhimes scrapped the “very dark” plotline . Screenwriters are rewriting so the fans could “enjoy [the show] as much as they have in the past,” the source told the outlet.

In the show, Jonathan Bailey will also reprise his role as Anthony, Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.