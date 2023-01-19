Prince Harry hurting himself ‘very badly’ with Spare

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been blasted for being a ‘total disservice’ to Prince Harry’s own brand, as well as relationships with the rest of the Firm.



This claim ahs been brought to light by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

His admissions have been brought to Express UK, and are in response to allegations made by the Duke of Sussex.



Prince Harry believes, “It's really hard to say whether they should respond, because this stuff is damaging, there is no question about that. But on the other hand, I think it backfires to some extent.”

“I think it is much more damaging to Harry than he had perhaps anticipated.”

“I think it has done a massive disservice to him to share some of the information and stories he had.”

“I think it made him look quite petty at times. One example that comes to mind is the stuff about how his home in Kensington Palace was dark because it was in the semi-basement and one of the Queen's staff parked too near the windows casting a shadow over his life.”

“I think similar complaints would not go down well with people who don't live in a palace at all.”

“And, bearing that in mind, I think yes it's damaged the Royal Family potentially but it also did quite a lot of damage to Meghan and Harry themselves, and maybe the Palace will be counting on the damage to Harry and Meghan being greater than the damage to the Royal Family and not respond, so far that's what they have done.”