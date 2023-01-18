Paulina Porizkova recalls first dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova shared on Instagram about her first dinner date with her ex-husband Ric Ocasek, which was quite unpleasant, according to Fox News.



Paulina shared a picture of herself sitting at a table in the restaurant where had her first dinner with Ric.

Paulina wrote in the caption, "I’m sitting at a table at the Odeon restaurant, the very same table where, 39 years ago, I had my first dinner with the man who would become my husband. I hardly noticed anyone else but the tall, lanky and [awkwardly] elegant man with turquoise eyes next to me."

She further added, "At one point, in the middle of dinner, and on my dare, he stood up and walked over [to]… a small table by the wall where a couple was having a romantic dinner. Without a word, he pushed condiments and food aside and then got up on the table. I thought he was the most compelling man I had ever met."

Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek got married in 1989 and split after nearly 30 years of marriage. Ocasek died in 2019 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

