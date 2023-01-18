Lisa Marie Presley wasn't doing well after son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson

Novelist Harry Nelson, a close friend of the recently departed Lisa Marie Presley, said Lisa was in a bad place before she passed away because of the terrible suicide death of her son Benjamin Keough in 2020, according to Fox News.



Harry said, "I had not spoken to her in the last [several] months, but I knew that she had been really struggling with managing her grief after Ben’s death. I personally was hoping that she was going to turn the corner on this."

He further added, "I was reaching out to see if I could move forward with some of the writing we had spoken about. And it was very clear she wasn’t in a place to do that. I told her to reach out when she was ready. I never had the chance to speak to her again."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.