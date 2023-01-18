 
Wednesday January 18, 2023
Entertainment

Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan spotted with 'Wednesday' stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show

NCT member and Ten and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan amaze fans with their stunning visuals and celebrity seat mates at the front row

By Web Desk
January 18, 2023
Korean idols Ten and Jeonghan spotted with Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega and more at a fashion show

NCT member and Ten and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan were spotted hanging with Wednesday series' stars Jenna Ortega, Georgie Farmer, And Percy Hynes White at a Fashion Show.

The K-pop idols, Ten and Jeonghan amazed their fans with their stylish appearance in Paris, France.

According to Koreaboo, the duo grabbed their spots on the front row, with the likes of Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Georgie Farmer, And Percy Hynes White at the Yves Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 23 fashion show.

Jeonghan sat next to American actor Henry Eikenberry and GQ USA‘s editor-in-chief Will Welch.

Whereas, Ten's seatmates included Gossip Girl‘s Evan Mock, LØREN, Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Georgie Farmer, and Percy Hynes White.

Although Jeonghan did not sit with the Wednesday cast, he took clicks with Percy, who portrays Xavier Thorpe. They shared the pictures on each other’s Instagram accounts.