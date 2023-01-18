Channing Tatum gets candid about Jenna Dewan divorce: ‘Super scary and terrifying’

Channing Tatum opened up about his heartbreaking divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan nine years after their marriage.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Lost City actor talked about how he and the Step Up star grew apart after realizing how different they both were from each other.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” the actor said.

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” he added.

The Magic Mike actor went on to explain how parenting their daughter Everly Elizabeth made them realize their differences.

“But when you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long,” he said.

“How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world,” he said.

He described their initial process of their separation as “super scary and terrifying,” adding, “Your life just turns on its axis.”

“This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you’re just like, 'Oh, (expletive). What now?'"

Sharing how he cope with the heartbreak of separating with Dewan, Tatum said, "It was probably exactly what I needed."

"I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next.

"And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her.

"And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done," Tatum shared. "Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends."