Prince Harry is ‘losing supporters’ left and right: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly managed to lose most of their supporters 'self-indulgent' and 'treacly' docuseries



This admission has been made by Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, in his interview alongside To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.

Ms Schofield started off by saying, “I was afraid, frankly, it was going to be a little bit like the documentary this book, because the documentary was really tame.”

He even went as far as to brand the content ‘treacly’ and ‘self-indulgent’ before saying, “I think they lost a lot of supporters there with that kind of self-indulgent whining.”

These accusations come shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir started making global rounds.