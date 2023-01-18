Prince Harry is ‘losing supporters’ left and right: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly managed to lose most of their supporters 'self-indulgent' and 'treacly' docuseries
This admission has been made by Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, in his interview alongside To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield.
Ms Schofield started off by saying, “I was afraid, frankly, it was going to be a little bit like the documentary this book, because the documentary was really tame.”
He even went as far as to brand the content ‘treacly’ and ‘self-indulgent’ before saying, “I think they lost a lot of supporters there with that kind of self-indulgent whining.”
These accusations come shortly after Prince Harry’s memoir started making global rounds.
Damien Chazelle averts film's criticism and says 'More films should divide critics'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey
Kaifi Khalil tops the local music charts on Spotify with 19 million streams
Kylie Jenner used Kim Kardashian's iconic line for a caption
John Larroquette confirmed the long-standing Internet rumour
Prince Harry's comments were used by Iran to defend the execution of a British-Iranian citizen