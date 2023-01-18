Prince Harry could hurt Royals further with memoir 'Spare': Expert

Prince Harry could do more harm in his biography 'Spare', notes an American journalist.

Meredith Blake from LA Times notes: "Prince Harry 'didn't go far enough' with his criticism of the Royal Family."

Meanwhile, Harry extends his complete support to the concept of monarchy in his memoir 'Spare.'

Harry wrote: “No one wants to hear a prince argue for the existence of a monarchy, any more than they want to hear a prince argue against it.

“My emotions are complicated on this subject, naturally, but my bottom-line position isn’t. I’ll forever support my Queen, my Commander in Chief, my Granny. Even after she’s gone.