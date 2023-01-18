Prince Harry angers Americans with his repeated stunts

Prince Harry has been branded 'worst British export to the US' as he failed to convince Americans with his narrative.



Nile Gardiner, foreign policy expert, lashed out at the Duke in his own way on Twitter, saying: "Prince Harry is the worst British export to the United States in over 200 years. If he ever gets deported from America, hopefully it will be to Canada and not back to the UK."



In a separate tweet, Gardiner also wrote: "The best response for the King/Royal Family is to completely cut Meghan/Harry off."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been warned that there is a "very real possibility" that they could be stripped of their titles.

In an interview with Express UK, Mr Gardiner warned the US is already turning against Harry, with Americans now increasingly seeing him as a "negative and whining character".

"Harry isn't a popular figure in America, and nor is Meghan Markle. The Queen was massively popular in the US so he is increasingly seen as a negative and whining character in the US. The American public is starting to turn against both Harry and Meghan," he added.