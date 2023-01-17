Scott Wolf says Party of Five is 'ripe for a reboot'

Scott Wolf recently discussed the potential for a reboot of his popular show Party of Five and said that it is 'ripe' for one and that he would agree to do so immediately, according to Fox News.



Scott added that he has been in talks with people who can make the reboot happen and has also talked to the members of the original cast, most of whom are willing to return for the reboot of the show.

Scott said, "I really think ‘Party of Five’ is ripe for a reboot. The show was about family, where people might have different ideas, but they gotta figure out a way to blend those ideas or agree to disagree and keep moving forward, so I think there's something really timely about it, so if anyone out there is listening, ‘Party of Five’ reboot."

Scott Wolf played the role of Bailey Salinger on Party of Five from 1994 to 2000.



