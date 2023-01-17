Scott Wolf says Party of Five is 'ripe for a reboot'

Scott Wolf recently discussed the potential for a reboot of his popular show Party of Five and said that it is 'ripe' for one and that he would agree to do so immediately, according to Fox News.
Scott added that he has been in talks with people who can make the reboot happen and has also talked to the members of the original cast, most of whom are willing to return for the reboot of the show.
Scott said, "I really think ‘Party of Five’ is ripe for a reboot. The show was about family, where people might have different ideas, but they gotta figure out a way to blend those ideas or agree to disagree and keep moving forward, so I think there's something really timely about it, so if anyone out there is listening, ‘Party of Five’ reboot."
Scott Wolf played the role of Bailey Salinger on Party of Five from 1994 to 2000.
Kim Kardashian was joined by Tobey Maguire, producer Scott Budnick and new documentary camera crew
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle remain an object of fascination in the US, as per a royal expert
Prince Harry dished on his early life in royal family in his memoir 'Spare'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Hollywood future may not be the brightest following the release of Harry’s 'Spare'
Prince Harry is losing support and popularity among the public in the UK and The United States even after all their...
Feroze Khan appears to agree with Andrew Tate’s viewpoints, details inside