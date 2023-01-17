Jeremy Renner’s condition ‘much worse than anyone knows’ after horror accident

Jeremy Renner’s pals are concerned for the star as they fear he needs years to completely heal post snowplowing accident as his condition is “much worse than anybody knows.”

The Avengers star “nearly bled out” after he met a horrible accident while helping a stranded family member whose car broke down near his mansion.

The actor’s representatives revealed at the time that Renner had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition after surgery.

However, an insider spilt to Radar Online that Renner is “much worse than anyone knows” while adding that he “is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”

“The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

The outlet shared that Renner knows the extent of his injuries including the fact that it would take a lot of time for him to fully recover with pals saying it could take up to two years before he completely heals.

“Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing,” the insider said. “He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.”

“Word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery. So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg.

“Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here,” the insider shared.

Despite all this, Renner is said to be “doing okay." “He’s pretty doped up and he’s got tubes to help him breathe, but he’s a fighter, and he’s determined to get through this," the source said.