Jennifer Coolidge on ‘Shotgun Wedding’ gun scene, ‘got my graduate degree in gun study’

Jennifer Coolidge revealed her epic moment from Shotgun Wedding, when she got her hands on a weapon of her own.



Coolidge, who recently bagged a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The White Lotus, revealed that the Shotgun Wedding crew was ‘worried’ about one scene where her character, Carol, gets to hold a AK-47 weapon.

In her latest interview with Metro.co.uk, the Watcher star revealed, “They [the production] were very worried about me and the AK-47 that I was handling.”

To which her co-star Steve Coulter joked, “It was well-founded concern.” Sharing more behind-the-scenes details, Coolidge said, “It was many, many, many weeks with the gun man … the guy who handles all the guns.”

“He was so meticulous about how I was supposed to handle it, each day we’d just do a little more. So, when I finally got to do the scene, it was very easy to do,” she added.

Coolidge explained that “no real ammunition was used in the scene but things can go wrong, and he just made sure that there was no possibility of anything going wrong.”

The Legally Blonde actress admitted that it was “powerful” being a woman who got to use a gun in a movie as it’s usually left to the blokes.

“I’m now a full studied person,” she continued. “I got my graduate degree in gun study.”

Coolidge added, “But it’s very powerful to be a girl [with the gun] in a movie, it was fun. They usually let the guys do it.”

Coolidge stars in the new romantic comedy alongside Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.