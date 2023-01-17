Liam Hemsworth seemingly unbothered by Miley Cyrus’ break up song

Liam Hemsworth is seemingly unbothered by Miley Cyrus’ new singer as he was spotted catching a flight with girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, per Page Six.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, Hemsworth and Brooks attempted to stay under the radar as they made their way through an airport in Sydney, Australia, carrying their carry-on bags.

Hemsworth, who just turned 33, on January 13, was seen dressed casually in a grey T-shirt, green slacks and Converse sneakers. She added grey baseball hat and a pair of sunglasses in a bid to stay low-key.

Meanwhile, Brooks, 26, wore a Macintosh crewneck sweatshirt, black slacks and combat boots.

Hemsworth and Brooks started dating shortly before his divorce from Cyrus was finalised in January 2020.

In her new single, Flowers, which dropped on Hemsworth’s birthday, detailed their failed marriage.

The song opens with the lyrics referring to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth that was destroyed in a 2018 wildfire.

“We were good / We were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold,” Cyrus sings in the song. “We were right / ‘Til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

In the song, the Hannah Montana star mentions that she “didn’t want to leave” but eventually discovered she is better off without him.

Cyrus, 30, also sings in her song about having “no remorse” or “regret” and that she forgets “every word” Hemsworth had said to her while they were together.

On the Hunger Games’ actor’s birthday, Brooks celebrated last week in a sweet tribute post to Instagram. “It’s Liam day,” the model captioned a shirtless snap of her boyfriend taking a dip in the ocean.