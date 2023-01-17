Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are both ‘exhibitionists’, says expert

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s public display affection was recently analysed by a body language expert.

During her conversation with The Sun, Patti Wood weighed in on the reality star’s insight into her marriage with the Blink-182 drummer.

“Kourtney and Travis are into PDA and showing off their relationship,” the expert added. “But while they’re both exhibitionists, there’s also a common thread in their poses, with some looking bizarre.”

The expert said that the drummer seems to be in the “dominant position” while The Kardashians star is “always happily playing along with it."

Meanwhile, the expert examined the couple’s 2021 photo to which Patti said: “Looking at the image from the summer of 2021, Travis has his hand on Kourtney’s stomach, and this placement is bizarre.”

“It's not low and would indicate maybe that she's pregnant and he's holding the baby spot.

“Travis's fingers are also not cupping, which is tender emotional kindness, and not all his fingers are bent, which shows control and ownership.

“Yes, he's holding her, and he's got his back arm around her and so he's enveloping her, but his head placement with the chin up, sunglasses on, he's looking far away — this is so bizarrely posed when he's saying, 'I want the world to see how I contain her’,” the expert added.