Harry Styles joins performer line-up for 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles will be performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month, organizers have confirmed.

The global superstar has joined the performers line-up that also includes FLO, Sam Smith and Kim Petras (performing their collaboration ‘Unholy’ together), and Wet Leg.

Styles, 28, will return to BRITS stage at O2 Arena in London on February 11 for the second time. The Harry’s House singer performed at the BRITs as a solo artist at the 2020 awards.

The As It Was singer played his Fine Line cut Falling at the ceremony.

Styles also performed at the 2013 awards as a member of One Direction, where the group delivered their rendition of Blondie‘s One Way or Another.

Styles – along with Wet Leg – has bagged the most nominations at this year’s BRIT Awards with four, including British Album of the Year (for last year’s Harry’s House) and Song of the Year (for lead single As It Was).

Styles sparked controversy for his BRITs nominations as all of this year’s Artist of the Year nominees are male – with Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra and Stormzy – prompting backlash.

The 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.