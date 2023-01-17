Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cannot be trusted' as 'Spare' is out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a loose mouth, says expert.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and contributor Kat Timpf recently spoke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and noted how the Royals cannot 'trust' the duo.

Ms Timpf said: "Everyone's got to be really careful and not hang out with them ever because this one is a tell-all which means they told it all and now they're going to need to tell more.

"They're going to need to find other people to get dirt from and then that will be in the next book."

Mr Gutfeld added: "You can't trust this pair!"

The group then alleged that Harry's book as instead been written by Meghan Markle.

"How can you not tell that he did not write this book? She wrote this book!

"What man has saved text messages from his girl?" they noted.